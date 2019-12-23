Flu circulating widely in Jackson County, health officials say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local health officials say the flu is circulating in Jackson County and it’s not too late to get vaccinated.
Jackson County Health and Human Services said they, along with Jackson County hospitals, have declared that influenza is “circulating widely” in the county.
Influenza is a contagious viral infection that can cause mild to severe illness, and can sometimes lead to death. People at higher risk of severe illness include the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.
In response to the flu cases in the county, hospitals in Medford, Grants Pass and Ashland are implementing influenza control measures. These include visitor restrictions and wearing a mask if you haven’t been vaccinated against the flu this season.
“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent the flu, and it is not too late to get vaccinated,” said Health Officer for Jackson County Public Health Dr. Jim Shames. “Everyone six months and older should be vaccinated every year to prevent illness in themselves and others.”
Public Health provided the following ways to prevent the flu:
- Stay home and limit contact with others if you are sick, including staying home from work or school when you are sick.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue out when you are done.
- Wash hands with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may have flu germs on them.
- Avoid getting coughed and sneezed on.
You can use the Flu Vaccine Finder at http://www.flu.oregon.gov to find a vaccination clinic.