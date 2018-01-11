Flu claims the lives of 2 kids in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two children have died this month in Oregon from the flu as an outbreak of the sickness continues across the nation.
The Oregon Health Authority hasn’t released details about the cases, but The Oregonian/OregonLive reports one of the children was under the age of five.
Pediatric flu deaths in Oregon are rare even one child dying per-year is unusual.
The deaths come as a flu outbreak continues to grow, with 14 pediatric deaths as of last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
NBC News reports the outbreak is widespread in 46 states with over 40,000 confirmed cases. That’s three times more than this same time last year.
Some hospitals like Sky Lakes Medical Center are putting visitor restrictions in place due to help stop the spread.