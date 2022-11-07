Flu hospitalizations at decade high

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Hospitalization rates for the flu are at a decade-high. That’s according to officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said on Friday that the more severe cases are among people age 65 and up and young children.

The agency estimated that, overall, there have been 1.6 million cases of the flu so far this season as well as 13,000 hospitalizations and 730 deaths.

Additionally, states in the Southeast are seeing cases with extremely high levels of flu-like illnesses, particularly Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The rise comes as other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are also spreading early and rapidly.

The CDC also noted that flu vaccinations are down in both kids and adults compared to before the pandemic, although up in children from last year.