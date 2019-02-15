Flying ice injures child on Massachusetts highway

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WBTS/NBC) – A reminder to clear vehicles of ice and snow before hitting the road after a girl was injured by flying ice in Massachusetts.
Amanda Grenier said it happened while she was driving on 495 North in Andover, Massachusetts Thursday as she and her 6-year-old daughter were shopping for Valentine’s Day.
She and her daughter were inside her 2018 Toyota Yaris when a big plank of snow and ice flew off the top of a semi.
Amanda swerved to avoid it and the ice flew into the passenger side windshield, injuring her daughter.
Making matters worse, Amanda said the tractor trailer’s driver never even stopped. “The truck driver looked over,” she explained, “seen what had happened to my car. He stared right at me as I was beeping like crazy and he kept driving.”
Grenier’s daughter was treated at Lawrence General Hospital for minor injuries.
The truck company and driver responsible were identified on Friday, according to state police.
The company is Watsontown Trucking of Milton, Pennsylvania and the driver was a 34-year-old man from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The driver will be cited for carrying an unsecured load, which carries a $200 fine.
The police investigation determined that the driver was not aware of ice on top of the trailer or that anything had fallen from his truck.
No law in Massachusetts explicitly defines failure to clear ice and snow from a vehicle as a specific violation.