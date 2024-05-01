Flying Lark sale to River Valley Church moves forward

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The pending sale of the Flying Lark facility to River Valley Church is drawing a lot of public attention.

Josephine County Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday in Grants Pass. Commissioners announced they received an earnest money agreement and have accepted an offer of $9 million which starts a process of waiting periods and due diligence.

The property, built by Dutch Bros. co-founder Travis Boersma to house a restaurant and historic horse racing machines, was originally listed for $14.9 million.

Some community members online expressed support for River Valley taking over the property which sat vacant for seven months.

Others are raising concerns about the potential of lost tax revenue for Josephine County. Commissioner Dan DeYoung explained why that isn’t a concern.

“Churches can be tax exempt for the building they use as a sanctuary, other than that their satellite properties and stuff they do pay, and River Valley is the purchaser, they have properties throughout Josephine County and I guess some other places, and they pay property taxes on those because those are churches, they’re not their sanctuary,” DeYoung said.

DeYoung goes on to say it should be about 100 days until possession is transferred over to River Valley Church.

