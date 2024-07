WEED, Cal.- The Circus is coming to town.

The City of Weed will be visited by Flynn Creek Circus. From August 1st through the 4th families can enjoy The Heavy Lift, an original detective story with an acrobatic cast.

There’s also an adults-only show sure to impress. It boasts outrageous acts of dark comedy.

You can buy tickets at FlynnCreekcircus.com

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.