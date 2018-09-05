Focused DUII patrols net 37 arrests in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are announcing the results of their latest high-visibility DUII enforcement action.
The Grants Pass Department of Safety said during the past month, they worked with other law enforcement agencies to “aggressively look for impaired drivers throughout our community.”
During August and into the Labor Day weekend, 17 people were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. 53 were issued citations for driving while suspended and two juveniles were cited for possession of alcohol. 20 drivers were arrested for driving recklessly.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety encourages the motoring public to plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” officers said. “Police also encourage citizens who witness suspected impaired drivers to contact police immediately.”