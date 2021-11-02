Following chase, Marion County deputies arrest 6 in stolen Jeep, ending multi-state crime spree

Author: KGW Staff

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested six people — four of them juveniles — after they allegedly went on a crime spree that included multiple burglaries, a stolen car, stolen guns and drugs.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, deputies said they tried to pull over a Jeep Wrangler for an equipment violation, but the driver wouldn’t stop, ran red lights and continued driving recklessly trying to get away. Deputies used spike strips to deflate the tires and eventually the driver stopped about two miles away. The driver and five passengers ran from the car.

Deputies located and arrested all six people and recovered two stolen handguns. Inside the car, which deputies learned had been reported stolen from Tualatin a few days prior, deputies found an AR-15 style rifle, meth and cash. Deputies also found evidence linking the group to burglaries of multiple stores in Camas that happened Sunday morning.

Deputies arrested two adults — 19-year-old Zachary Retonong from Salem and 23-year-old Arnes Johnmark from Happy Valley. The four juveniles included a 14-year-old boy from Portland, an 11-year-old boy from Happy Valley, a 13-year-old boy from Portland and a 16-year-old boy from Portland. The group faces charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal trespass. The 14-year-old driver also faces charges for delivery of methamphetamine.

Police did not release the names of the underage suspects. The juveniles were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center and the adults were booked into the Marion County Jail.