Following fatal accident, counselors sent to a Rogue River school

Rogue River, Ore.- After the sudden passing of Rogue River student Meadow Boyd Monday morning, Rogue River School District has tapped into it’s crisis plan.
The district brought counselors in from across the Rogue Valley to help students at Rogue River Junior-Senior High School as they begin to grieve.
“I try to be a friend, be someone they can lean on,” White says.
He’s giving them support that is much needed right now following the tragic passing of 13-year-old Rogue River Junior-Senior High School student Meadow Boyd.
Rogue River superintendent Paul Young says that support through the grief counseling the Rogue River Junior-Senior High School is helps to fulfil the school districts main goal- to keep things normal for the students.
“Classes are going on. Kids are going to their classes regularly scheduled but they have a room they can go to if they need to talk to anyone,” Young explains.
As the students grieve, the tragedy of Meadow Boyd’s passing still has unanswered questions. Boyd was killed early Monday morning while waiting for the school bus. Investigators think she may have been hit by part of a vehicle passing by and that the driver may not know what happened.
That uncertainty is taking a toll on the community but it’s impacting students who knew and loved Meadow even more so.
“Right now I think they just need someone to love on them. To let them know that they’re not alone,” Brett White says.
White was on campus Monday when the students heard about what happened. He says that as the day went on the students were struggling. He describes the feeling on campus as being heavy.
Brett White says that once the victim’s name was released, “The kids were putting it together because she was gone and she wasn’t on her phone.”
After that, things got worse White says.
“It was pretty bad. There was some struggling kids for sure.”
As the investigation continues, White and the other eight counselors from across the Rogue Valley are working to help the students. He says it’s been tough.
“I’m just trying to come alongside these kids, give them some hope in a dark time like this.”
Rogue River Junior-Senior High School’s principal Jamie Wright says she anticipates the counselors being on campus until likely this Friday.