Following fatal accident, counselors sent to a Rogue River school

Rogue River, Ore.- After the sudden passing of Rogue River student Meadow Boyd Monday morning, Rogue River School District has tapped into it’s crisis plan.

The district brought counselors in from across the Rogue Valley to help students at Rogue River Junior-Senior High School as they begin to grieve.

