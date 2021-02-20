Home
Following up on Measure 110

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Next week, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council will meet for the first time. Oregon voters passed the measure last November. Its goal is to shift from criminalization to treatment and recovery when dealing with drug possession.

So far the OHA has appointed 21 members to its council. At the beginning of February a 24/7 temporary statewide addiction recovery hotline went live. The council’s meeting next week will determine its scheduling and structure.

The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.

