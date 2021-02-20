Following up on Measure 110

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Next week, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council will meet for the first time. Oregon voters passed the measure last November. Its goal is to shift from criminalization to treatment and recovery when dealing with drug possession.
So far the OHA has appointed 21 members to its council. At the beginning of February a 24/7 temporary statewide addiction recovery hotline went live. The council’s meeting next week will determine its scheduling and structure.
The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!