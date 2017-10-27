Food drive in Central Point

Central Point, Ore.– The Central Point Police Department hopes to offer a helping hand to a local food bank.
Saturday, the department’s Explorer Post group will be hosting their first annual food drive benefiting Gloria Day Lutheran Church’s food pantry.
“The holidays are coming up so things that go well holiday meals are always appreciated,” says Nikki Peterson of Central Point PD. “If you don’t have canned food, hygiene products are always good. Monetary donations are always good too.”
You can drop off your goods at City Hall in Central Point at 140 S. 3rd Street between 10-2 P.M. Saturday.
NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.
Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.
Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.
Leave a Comment: