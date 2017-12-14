Home
Food for ACCESS

Medford, Ore. – Sherm’s Thunderbird and Food 4 Less grocery stores will feed thousands of families this holiday season after donating around 30,000 pounds of food to ACCESS on Thursday.

The Vice President of Sherm’s, Steve Olsrud said the company donates food to ACCESS because of the number of organizations it serves.

“They help other communities and help the local smaller food banks, they have a better distribution system than we ever could,” Olsrud said.

ACCESS said the number of people it serves grows every year. It said it is always looking for more donations from the community, especially around the holiday season.

 

