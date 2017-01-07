Home
Food truck finds unique way to deal with winter weather

Medford, Ore. — The Rogue Valley is home to dozens of food trucks that usually operate year-round, but this week’s unusual winter weather prevented many from towing their trucks and trailers into town. That’s not stopping one food truck driver. She’s found a unique way to continue serving her customers.

Even though Kayla Barton’s trailer won’t be going far for a few more days, it’s not stopping she and her crew from providing customers with handmade ice cream.

“A couple of my friends are at home with their kids going crazy and they said ‘if you feel like you can drive the truck just deliver’,” Kayla Barton says, “and people really caught on we were slammed yesterday and have a big lineup for today as well.”

Customers requested deliveries on facebook, and one by one they’re bringing them right to their door.

“Well I figured since I’m home with the kids anyways for a snow day might as well have ice cream,” customer Katie Dodd says.

The execution, is perhaps a little unconventional.

“Some people are asking, ‘Is this for real? You’re actually going to bring ice cream to my door?'” Barton says.

But it’s been a welcome treat for many.

“We actually did better this Thursday than last Thursday,” Barton says.

During the winter you can find Sweet Cream on the corner of Main Street and Riverside Avenue. They’re open 11 to 7 on Thursdays and 11 to 11 on Fridays.

