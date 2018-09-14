Footage of PSU shooting released, officers cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A day after a Multnomah County grand jury determined that two Portland State University public safety officers were justified when they shot and killed Jason
Washington on campus last June. PSU released videos from the officers’ body cameras.
The videos show officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie arriving on the scene early in the morning on June 29.
The officers encountered a fight on the sidewalk and Washington trying to break it up.
Officer Dewey grabbed Washington by the arm and told him to back up. Washington fell to the ground and the gun he was carrying fell onto the sidewalk. Washington had a concealed carry permit.
The body camera video shows when Washington picked up the gun, both officers yelled for him to drop it and then a hail of gunfire is heard.
Bystanders, visibly upset by the shooting, used their cell phones to record the scene.
The Multnomah County Grand Jury determined the officers acted in self-defense or in the defense of other people when they shot Washington.
The Portland Police Bureau has not released its report on the incident. NBC affiliate KGW has requested the report.
After the grand jury’s decision was announced, Washington’s widow, Michelle Washington, released a statement and said she will pursue other legal options.