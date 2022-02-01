Football legend Tom Brady announces retirement

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (NBC) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told fans Tuesday he’s retiring from football, saying he’s loved his NFL career but after 22 seasons that it’s time to focus “on other things that require my attention.”

The 44-year-old’s lengthy Instagram post capped almost 72 hours of speculation since reports first emerged Saturday afternoon that the winner of seven Super Bowls would hang it up.

Brady wrote of the brutal physical toll and total commitment it takes to play football at the highest level. He made only vague comments about future endeavors.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he wrote. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady just completed his second campaign with the Buccaneers as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Semifinals.