Foothill Road project begins Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Valley travelers are being alerted that the “Foothill Road Improvement Project” is entering the construction phase next week.

Work will begin on January 30 between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads in east Medford as part of the safety and modernization project.

Crews will start with tree-clearing and other work just north of Delta Waters Road.

The project will upgrade the roadway to provide for widened shoulders and turn lanes at Coker Butte, Devils Garden and Dry Creek Road, as well as improve hilly and curvy sections.

Knife River Materials is expected to begin the City of Medford’s Foothill Road improvement project in mid-February, starting north of Hillcrest Road.

Both projects may cause delays, so drivers should plan ahead, budget extra time, and use alternate routes.

Project information is available at FoothillRoadProject.org