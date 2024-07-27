Foothill Road south of Corey Road to close starting Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another section of Foothill Road is set to be temporarily closed to drivers starting Monday.

This is part of the ongoing Foothill Road Improvement Project to improve safety and modernize four miles of the road in east Medford.

According to Jackson County, the newest closure will start approximately a half mile south of Corey Road.

During the closure, crews will be working to widen three culvert crossings which will prepare the roadway to be widened in that area in the future.

The closure is expected to last through early November, during this time residents will still be able to access their properties.

