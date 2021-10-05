Forbes publishes annual list of wealthiest Americans

(NBC) Forbes has released its 40th annual Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans.
Topping the list is Jeff Bezos founder and chairman of the online retailer Amazon. Bezos’ net worth increased by $22 billion since last year, putting him at $201 billion.
Next in line is Elon Musk, tripling the amount from last year with a net worth of just over $190 billion.
Facebook has seen a 63% jump in stocks since last year, helping Mark Zuckerberg grab the third slot on that list.
And for the first time in 25 years, Donald Trump has fallen off the list. The COVID pandemic put a strain on big-city properties, which makes up a great deal of Trump’s fortune. The former president is $400 million short of making the list with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion.
Oprah Winfrey also did not make the cut this year. She fell $300 million short of the cutoff for this year’s Forbes 400. However, Winfrey is still very wealthy with a net worth of $2.6 billion in real estate, Weight Watchers stock, and the Oprah Winfrey network along with other assets.
According to Forbes, nearly all of the wealthiest Americans are richer than they were last year, collectively seeing a 40% increase in net worth.