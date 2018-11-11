Ford donates vehicle to local VA in honor of Veterans Day

WHITE CITY, Ore.– In honor of Veterans Day, Ford Motor Company donated a vehicle to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) transportation network at Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics in White City.
The Ford Flex will be added to DAV’s small fleet that helps to transport disabled, injured or ill veterans to their medical appointments. On Sunday, members from Butler Ford gifted the keys to the DAV coordinators in front of Camp White Museum as part of a special ceremony.
“These vehicles are immensely important for the veterans in the community,” said Jason Holland, DAV transportation coordinator. “They provide transportation for people that either don’t have money, maybe their support system is no longer there.”
Ford and SORCC both stressed how important this service is to veterans and how there is a strong need for more volunteer drivers. If you would like to be a driver, you can find out more at the local DAV chapter website here.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.