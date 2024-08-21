Ford recalling 85K vehicles for engine issues

(CNN) – More than 85,000 Ford vehicles have been recalled due to mechanical issues.

The recall impacts 2020 to 2022 Ford Explorers with the Police Interceptor Utility package.

Ford officials say if the engine fails, oil and fuel vapor could leak into the engine compartment and potentially start a fire.

People who own these Fords are advised to immediately shut off the engine if they hear unexpected noises under the hood.

Ford will fix the issue for free.

