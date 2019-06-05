Forecasts call for rain as record floods devastate Midwest

WEST ALTON, MO (KHQA/CNN) – Historic flooding is devastating parts of the Midwest, and apparently Mother Nature isn’t letting up anytime soon.
People who are cleaning up are expecting to hunker down, fearing the worst may be yet to come.
The devastating floodwaters now cover the country’s Heartland, leaving farmers like Julie Missouri little choice. “We’re just trying to protect our house as best we can right now with the equipment and hauling in dirt,” Julie explained. “We have five children, my husband and I. and, like I say, we’ve lived here 20 years at least and it’s home. And we don’t really have any other means of keeping the children a roof over their head so that’s why we’re working so hard here to protect it.”
It’s a race against time. In nearby St. Louis, parts of the Mississippi River are due to crest to near-record levels on Friday and additional storms are on the way.
Heavy rain has left more than 7 million people under flood warnings across the Central U.S. and more along the Gulf.
Evacuee Natasha Naka-Akpodee said, “It’s possible to come up and go inside the first level apartments.” Residents of the apartments near St. Louis are evacuating again. “This is the second time in 2 weeks,” Natasha said.
Right now, these communities are focused on the immediate threat. But it’s the economic impact of these floods that could be worst of all.
Julie said, “Income wise, we haven’t had any because we haven’t been able to plant anything at all this spring.”
“As of right,” Natasha said, “now, I feel as if I’m going to lose my place of living because of how bad the water possibly could be and just, I mean just hope for the best.”
The Mississippi River is expected to crest some time on Friday.