Forest Service crew member dies during conditioning hike

Crescent City, Calif. – A memorial service has been scheduled for a Forest Service employee who passed away during a hike in northern California.
Officials with the Six Rivers National Forest said a funeral procession for Fire Engine Operator William “Bill” Jaros will be held on Tuesday, July 18.
On July 8, Jaros collapsed and died after falling ill on a conditioning hike with several of his crew members.
Del Norte County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.
In addition to being a Six Rivers National Forest employee for the last 12 years, Jaros was an U.S. Air Force Veteran and union representative for the Gasquet Ranger District.
Coworkers said, “Bill was a valued Forest Service employee, kind coworker, and beloved friend. The land, the community, and the Forest Service are better for having been touched by him. He will be missed and remembered by all that knew him.”
Jaros’ funeral procession begins at 9:30 a.m. at Del Norte High School in Crescent City.
The procession ends at the Del Norte County Fairgrounds where a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.