Forest service looking for persons responsible for cabin vandalism

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The U.S. Forest Service is asking for help finding the person or persons responsible for vandalizing a nearly 100-year-old forest service cabin located on the Gold Beach Ranger District.

According to the forest service, someone recently broke into and vandalized Packer’s Cabin, a quaint, historic 3-bedroom cabin which is currently used as a recreational rental.

The forest service calls the damage extensive, with destruction to window frames and shutters, the removal of doors, graffiti, and trash.

“We are saddened by the recent vandalism we discovered at the Packer’s Cabin. We need help from the public in being our eyes and ears for these types of unfortunate incidents. Please help us keep our treasured historic sites available for public recreational use,” said District Ranger Kailey Guerrant.

The cabin, which is located in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, was built around 1930 and served as the headquarters for the forest service packer. A person in this position transported supplies to fire lookouts and field crews by horse or mule pack trains.

Prior to the break-in, the cabin had been temporarily closed because of unrelated damage to the roof and the need to replace a wood stove.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Gold Beach Ranger Station at 541-247-3600.

