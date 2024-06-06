Foresters give tips on evacuating livestock and pets during wildfires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.– It’s the beginning of fire season and local forestry organizations want animal owners to be prepared if they need to evacuate pets or livestock.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) encourages everyone to have an evacuation plan for all of the people and animals in their household.

That includes making sure there’s a way to transport larger livestock, as well as a way to get to the proper shelter.

DFPA’s Rachael Pope said, “make sure that you have a go bag ready for yourself and also your animals. Include feed, you want to make sure you’re always 72 hours prepared for yourself including food, so also do the same thing for your animals.”

Pope recommends staying up to date with the latest evacuation notices through Citizen Alert, or local emergency management social media.

Those resources will have information on evacuation zones, as well as shelters for animals and livestock.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.