Home
Forever Meadows Ranch hosts several family “egg-tivities” for Easter weekend

Forever Meadows Ranch hosts several family “egg-tivities” for Easter weekend

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Easter “egg-tivities” with families hunting for eggs, food and music this weekend.

Forever Meadows Ranch is hosting hay rides, trails for kids to hunt for eggs and even pictures with the Easter bunny.

Owners of the 124-acre ranch bought it last year and said this event is just the beginning of what they have planned.

They are excited to be able to have this be possible.

“People can maybe feel a little bit back to normalcy, ready to get out a little more, but still in a safe way,” co-owner, Danielle Sustaire, said. “So, there’s plenty of space here, people can spread out and you don’t have to be too close to one another. The whole hike is designed so that you’re alone with your family,” she added.

The fun continues with Easter activities again Sunday from 10 to 4.

The ranch plans on holding future events in the summer and a haunted hike event in October.

Shane Myhre Realty Group donated the eggs for the hunts.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »