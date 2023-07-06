Former ABK employee arrested on 27 charges

MEDFORD, Ore.– A now-former staff member at a Medford kids gym ‘America’s Best Kids’ also commonly known as ABK, has been arrested on 27 different charges.

ABK said Blaine Bowitt was found to have taken images of unsuspecting female staff members, including some under the age of 18.

It happened in a staff office that was also used as a private changing room according to the organization.

MPD said the charges include invasion of privacy, encouraging child sex abuse and others.

Medford Police Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “right now, the investigators are still in the process of wading through a mountain of digital data and evidence. Whenever you have to comb through computers and cell phones, it takes time.”

Lt. Kirkpatrick said the 27 charges doesn’t necessarily mean there are 27 identified victims in the case.

He said investigators started on this case late last month and it could take a while before their work is complete.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.