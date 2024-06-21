Former Asante nurse out of jail

MEDFORD, ore. – NBC5 News has confirmed that the former Asante nurse charged with assault in an alleged drug diversion case has posted bail and walked out of county jail Friday morning.

Dani Marie Schofield faces 44-counts of second-degree assault in connection with the case.

During her arraignment last week her bail was set at $4 million, but as is standard procedure, she only needs to pay 10% of it to be released.

According to Jackson County Court documents an incoming wire transfer was received on Tuesday. It can take as long as three business days to process a wire transfer and have a defendant be released.

Schofield is scheduled to be in court this coming Monday at 9:00a.m.

NBC5 News first broke the story about the alleged drug diversion investigation back in December of 2023.

