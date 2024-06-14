Former Asante nurse pleads not guilty to charges related to drug diversion

MEDFORD, Ore. – The former Asante nurse suspected of diverting drugs in Rogue Regional Medical Center’s ICU pled not guilty via zoom in a Jackson County courtroom Friday afternoon.

Dani Marie Schofield was arrested Thursday and is facing 44 class B felony counts of assault.

During her arraignment Friday, Schofield said she had applied for a court appointed attorney. However Judge Cromwell indicated that she did not qualify for a court appointed attorney and she would have to secure her own representation.

Jackson County Deputy DA spoke next, asking for Schofield’s bail to remain the same at $4 million due to the severity of the charges and the number of potential victims.

Judge Cromwell granted the request and read a list of pre-trial probation conditions should Schofield make bail. Those include no contact with any victims, no intoxicants, no contact with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center or its property, unless she needs to visit the ER, and she will not serve as a caregiver to anyone over the age of 65 or who has a disability.

Near the end of her arraignment, Schofield said that because the case was made public she had been placed in lockdown and isolation for protection from other inmates. She indicated that because of this she had not received medication she needed. Judge Cromwell said she could request the medication from the jail’s medical department.

Schofield left Asante in July of 2023 and according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing, she voluntarily agreed to refrain from practicing in November of last year, pending an investigation.

In December, NBC5 News first broke the news of the Medford Police Department launching an investigation into the patient deaths at Asante’s Rogue Regional Medical Center.

If convicted in all charges as alleged, Schofield could face a minimum of 70 months in prison for each of the 44 counts. That’s just over 256 years behind bars.

Her next court appearance is on June 24 at 9 a.m.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.