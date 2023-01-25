Former cancer patient from Grants Pass gets stuffed animal back

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Grants Pass family is breathing a sigh of relief after a stuffed elephant that helped their daughter through cancer treatment was found.

Brandy Armijo and her daughter Kaylee were shopping at Costco Sunday when they realized Elly, Kaylee’s stuffed elephant was missing.

Elly had been a part of Kaylee’s life since she was born and helped her get through treatment for leukemia.

Brandy said she posted on over 10 Facebook pages trying to find Elly.

She said she got a call the next morning that a Costco employee finally found her.

“When I lost her I almost had a panic attack.” Kaylee said, “I was very grateful that someone didn’t take her home and give her to someone else.”

Brandy said a Costco employee found Elly, but they weren’t able to get in contact with them.

Both Brandy and Kaylee said they’re incredibly grateful for the kindness of that stranger.