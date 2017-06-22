Former Central Point police officer suing for $2 million

Central Point, Ore. – A former Central Point police officer is suing the City of Central Point, its police chief and others for $2 million.
Josh Moulin filed the lawsuit last month. NBC5 news is just starting to dig into this lawsuit. This is what we know so far:
Josh Moulin was a lieutenant with the Central Point Police Department and commander of the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force.
But in 2012 he was put on paid administrative leave, accused of mishandling evidence. That evidence included a laptop computer.
Because of that, the Department of Justice filed two charges against him involving computer crimes.
Those charges were ultimately dropped.
Now, Moulin is suing, saying the case against him was “unfounded and politically motivated.”
He goes on to say the case ended his career in law enforcement, damaged his reputation and caused damage, pain and suffering.
The lawsuit also claims Moulin had to liquidate his Public Employees Retirement System account to pay for his defense.
Those are just the basics of the case.
In the filing, Moulin says the case against him was “motivated by office politics and rivalries.”
He also says Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison was concerned by his achievements in law enforcement and eager to find a scapegoat for the unsolved murder of David Grubbs in Ashland, a case Moulin had assisted on.
NBC5 News is reaching out to the defendants in this case and will bring you their response when we receive one.
In the meantime, you can read the case documents HERE.