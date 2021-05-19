Former Colorado officers charged in violent arrest of elderly woman

Former Loveland police officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali both face official misconduct charges for their actions during the arrest of Karen Garner.
Hopp also faces charges of assault causing serious bodily injury and attempt to influence a public servant by attempting to thwart the investigation.
Jalali has been charged with failure to report use of force and failure to intervene.
The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) were tasked with looking into the arrest after a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of garner and the video became public.
District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin announced the charges in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
McLaughlin stated, “That while peace officers are permitted to use reasonable force to effect an arrest, the investigation, in this case, showed that Austin Hopp used ‘excessive’ force in the arrest of Miss Garner and that resulted in serious bodily injury to Miss Garner. Further, the investigation showed that Daria Jalali, having witnessed that excessive force, failed to live up to her duties under the law and as a sworn peace officer to either intervene or report in that conduct.”
The Loveland Police Department is expected to respond to the charges in a press conference of their own later on in the day.