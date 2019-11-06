Home
Former court interpreter opens restaurant across from Klamath County Courthouse

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A woman who served as a court interpreter for 18 years in Klamath Falls is now serving the court in a different capacity.

Chely Pinkston recently opened ‘Chely’s on Main’ across the street from the Klamath County Courthouse.

Pinkston says the location is important to her.  “I wanted to be here because I know a lot of the people from the courts, a lot of the neighbors, and the offices, and the buildings – so it’s going to be a good place for me to be here.”

Pinkston also owns a second ‘Chely’s’ just down the street from Klamath Union High School.

She specializes in Guatemalan cuisine, and describes her cuisine as ‘Not hot, but spicy’.

