Former Crater High teacher pleads guilty to sex charges

Medford, Ore. — A former Crater High School teacher accused of having sex with one of his students, changed his plea Friday morning.
Jeffrey Zundel pleaded guilty to 2 counts of sex abuse in the second degree, and 1 count of official misconduct. The plea was part of a negotiated settlement with the district attorney’s office.
Zundel was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 3 years supervised probation on the official misconduct charge, and 5 years supervised probation on the sex abuse charges. The other charges in the case were dropped.
Both the victim, and her mother, tearfully addressed Zundel calling him a “sexual predator and a pervert” who took advantage of his position and influence with the student.
Zundel made a very brief statement saying only that he was “sorry, deeply sorry”.
Zundel will not report to jail until September. He is required to register as a lifetime sex offender. We’ll have more on this story tonight on NBC5 News at 5 and 6.