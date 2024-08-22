Former Duck, Bo Nix to start for Denver Broncos in season opener

Author: Jared Crowley (KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Bo Nix, who passed for a school-record 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns his senior season at Oregon, has been named the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports. He’s the first rookie quarterback to start for the Broncos in the regular-season opener since John Elway in 1983.

The rookie signal-caller was drafted with the 12th overall selection in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Coming off a stellar senior campaign at Oregon, where he was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy, Nix has impressed since he arrived in Denver, earning praise at the team’s minicamp in May and then following that up with a dominant performance so far in preseason.

In two preseason games, Nix has thrown for 205 yards and two touchdowns while completing 76.7% of his passes. He’s also rushed for 29 yards and has a quarterback rating of 116.7.

Nix will start behind center in the Broncos’ regular-season opener on September 8 against the Seahawks in Seattle.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.