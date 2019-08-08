Former FBI director sues the DOJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice.
McCabe, who was fired in March 2018, claims his termination was “unlawful retaliation for his refusal to pledge allegiance to a single man.”
The complaint alleges that it was President Trump’s “unconstitutional” plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his opponents because they were not politically loyal to him.
Former attorney general Jeff Sessions fired McCabe only hours before his 50th birthday and retirement when his full law enforcement pension would have been vested.
McCabe says he is “entitled to his full law enforcement pension and all other benefits, privileges, and rights currently being withheld.”
Attorney General William Barr, the FBI and current FBI Director Christopher Wray are also named in the lawsuit.