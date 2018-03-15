Former fire station future

The future of the old Fire Station 2 is becoming clearer.
The building on 8th Street has been vacant since operations were moved to a new building on Stewart Avenue.
Three non-profits had their eyes on the building, hoping to better serve the community.
Councilors said it was a tough decision, but decided to move forward with Rogue Valley Youth for Christ
“At the ripe old age of fourteen, I decided it would be a great idea to go shoot out a bunch of windows in cars with a bb gun with my friends and steal bicycles,” recounted Councilor Clay Bearnson. “But perhaps had I something to engage in, I probably could have avoided that whole debacle.”
The nonprofit will have to wait until councilors vote again to approve the lease with the potential to buy the building. Councilors also made grant money available to use towards repairing the former fire station.