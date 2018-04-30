Former H.S principal arrested for alleged sex abuse

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – A former northern California high school principal was arrested in Oregon on sex abuse charges.
Former Happy Camp High School Principal Steve Van Ert was arrested on April 25 in Medford on suspicion of sexual abuse, according to Siskiyou Union High School Superintendent Mike Matheson. The allegations appear to be unrelated to Van Ert’s employment with the district, Matheson added.
Van Ert had reportedly been on leave since December 2017. He resigned from his position with the district on April 22, 2018.
“The district has and always will take every precaution to ensure the safety of its students and staff,” Superintendent Matheson wrote in a statement. “The district has not, to date, been requested to assist in law enforcement’s investigation as it relates to Oregon’s jurisdiction, however, the district will work closely with law enforcement and other governmental agencies as requested or needed. Please call Mike Matheson at the district office with questions or additional information.”
As of April 30, 2018, Van Ert was lodged in the Jackson County Jail charged with sexual abuse in the first degree and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.