Former Josephine County commissioner clarifies reason for resignation

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Former Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung is providing more clarity on his recent resignation.

During Wednesday night’s business meeting he addressed both the county and the board of commissioners and issued a prepared statement.

As NBC5 News reported Monday, DeYoung resigned effective immediately saying he felt he could no longer contribute to his community.

DeYoung’s resignation comes on the heels of an incident NBC5 News reported on last month, when he told the county finance director to “sit on my lap.”

The former commissioner apologized a day after the incident.

DeYoung told NBC5 News he did not intend to run for re-election and would finish out his term.

During Wednesday night’s weekly Josephine County business meeting, DeYoung shared a statement explaining his sudden resignation.

In that statement he laid out three reasons why he tendered his resignation, listing struggles collaborating with existing leadership, personnel and policy decisions, as well as his desire to spend more time with his family.

“For the past two years I have been isolated within the existing leadership structure making it impossible for me to effectively govern in collaboration with my colleagues,” DeYoung said. “I cannot in good conscience continue to collect a paycheck in a system where I am unable to advocate successfully for the county and its citizens. As you cast your ballot this November, I encourage you to closely assess your choices for who will oversee your local government. Remember there is no amount of yard signs around town or campaign slogans promising change that can serve as a substitute for good character and sound judgement.”

