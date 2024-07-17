Former KCSO Captain sues Sheriff & County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A former Klamath County Sheriff’s department captain is suing the county and sheriff Chris Kaber.

He claims the Sheriff retaliated against him for reporting that the sheriff was engaging in conduct that he believed violated the law.

In the suit, former KCSO Captain of Operations Brian Bryson claims Sheriff Kaber took away core job responsibilities, put him on enforced administrative leave, and demoted him.

Bryson and his lawyer say it happened after Bryson reported Sheriff Kaber was engaging in conduct that violated law, policy, and ethical rules relating to the management of his two sons who were also employed by the sheriff’s department.

This spring Sheriff Kaber was found not guilty of any ethical violations by the State Ethics Commission.

Captain Bryson and his lawyer say after months of hostile treatment, he was ultimately compelled to resign from a nearly 30-year career.

“He’s committed his entire professional life to serving Klamath County through the sheriff’s department.” says Caitlin Mitchell, Bryson’s lawyer.

He’s somebody who really believes in the rule of law and believes in ethical law enforcement, that everyone, even the Sheriff has to follow the laws of Oregon and county policies.

In the suit, filed in Medford’s federal court, Bryson asked the court to reinstate him as operations captain with full authority and job duties.

He’s also asking for damages for lost wages and benefits, emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, and enjoyment of life.

We reached out to Sheriff Kaber to see if he wanted to respond to the lawsuit, we haven’t heard back.

