Former Klamath County Sheriff convicted on five of seven counts

Klamath Falls, Ore.- Former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah has been convicted of five of seven charges against him.
The jury returned with the verdict about three hours after taking the case Friday morning. When they returned, the handed down the five guilty verdicts and acquitted Skrah of one count of strangulation and another of official misconduct.
Neither the prosecution nor the defense chose to comment on the case.
The trial focused on allegations by three people regarding three separate incidents in which they say the former Sheriff was too aggressive and used too much force.
Sentencing is set for Friday, May 26. Skrah faces up to a year in jail.