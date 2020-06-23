Former Medford H.S. teacher indicted on sex crime charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – A former South Medford High School teacher arrested for sex crimes has been formally indicted.
According to reports, a tip came in on April 25 regarding P.E. teacher Noah Scott Berman. The tip led police to believe Berman was involved in a sexual relationship with an underage student.
While police investigated to find out who the victim was, the high school was also contacted to make them aware of the situation. Two days later Berman was put on administrative leave.
Police say soon after Berman contacted the victim and told her not to talk about the relationship with investigators. Records show Berman lives in a home several blocks from the high school.
Berman was arrested on May 14, 2020, and was released on bail the next day.
On June 23, 2020, a Jackson County grand jury returned an indictment against Berman for two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, one count of tampering with a witness and four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.
Berman is expected to appear in court on July 7, 2020.