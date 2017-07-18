Former Medford teacher sentenced in student sexting cases

Medford, Ore. – A former South Medford High School Teacher who pleaded guilty to sexting underage students will spend over ten years behind bars.
39-year-old Richard Michael Fay was sentenced to 130 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to multiple charges including luring a minor, use of a child in a display of sexual conduct and sex abuse.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said the charges stem from two cases that occurred between February and April of 2016.
According to prosecutors, Fay used text messaging and various apps to engage in illicit conversations with his underage students.
He eventually asked for nude photographs of both victims.
During the investigation, digital evidence was seized and multiple pictures were discovered.
The D.A.’s office said Fay sexually contacted one of the victims while he was taking her home from a school event.
After Fay serves his prison sentence, he will be subject to post-prison supervision for 3 years.
He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.