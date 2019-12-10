Former Mexico official facing drug charges in the U.S.

DALLAS, Tex. (NBC) – A former top Mexican security official is facing drug charges in New York.
Genaro Garcia Luna was arrested in Dallas Monday.
He was charged in Brooklyn Federal Court with accepting millions of dollars in bribes to let the Sinaloa cartel operate with impunity in Mexico.
Garcia Luna was Mexico’s secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012. Before that he led Mexico’s federal investigation agency.
Authorities said the 51-year-old faces three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statement charge.
The U.S. government said Garcia Luna took bribes from the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
The arrest and charges against Garcia Luna were announced today Tuesday.
Prosecutors in Brooklyn said they will seek his removal to New York.
There was no immediate comment from representatives for Garcia Luna.