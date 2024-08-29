Former Mill Casino employee arrested after making threats

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A former Mill Casino employee is behind bars after threatening to “burn that place to the ground.”

According to North Bend police, 32-year-old William Sherrill was arrested by the FBI after allegedly sending threatening messages to his former bosses at the Mill Casino in North Bend last month.

Sherrill was fired in June.

He is accused of saying he was “close to becoming a terrorist” and expressed a desire to burn down the casino.

Sherrill is currently detained in a federal center.

The case is moving to federal court in Eugene.

