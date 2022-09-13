Former Modoc County correctional officer accused of sexual misconduct

ALTURAS, Calif. – A corrections officer with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was terminated for alleged sexual misconduct.

According to the sheriff’s office, an outside agency was requested to investigate after reports were received regarding accusations of a sexual relationship between at least one jail inmate and 34-year-old Correctional Officer Melanie Alicia Martin.

“Penal Code 289.6 is the California statute that prohibits certain people from engaging in sexual activity with an inmate,” MCSO said. “Those people include correctional officers. An inmate cannot consent to sex if confined in a detention facility.”

The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said it’s taking the allegation very seriously.

The now-former correctional officer was arrested and booked into the Modoc County Jail with bail set at $20,000.