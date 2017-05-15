Home
Former nurse practitioner pleaded guilty for filing false police report following investigation

Former nurse practitioner pleaded guilty for filing false police report following investigation

Local News Top Stories

Jackson Co., Ore — A former nurse practitioner was sentenced today after a year long investigation into prescription fraud.

Tamara Dixon’s nursing license was revoked in 2016 due to an investigation by the nursing board.

That investigation led to 8 criminal charges stemming from improper prescribing of drugs.

Dixon pleaded guilty to initiating a false report, seven other charges were dropped.

In a statement to the court, a victim of Dixon’s crime says Dixon isn’t being held accountable for her actions.

“The greatest barrier to your case was the fact that you cannot be trusted, however today you were given a slap on the hand by the criminal justice system for crimes you committed against me and others,” said Dixon’s accuser, speaking to the court.

“I brought forth to the police a report without having all of the information, adequate information and for that, I’m sorry,” said Dixon, after the ruling.

Dixon was sentenced to supervised probation, community service and ordered to pay restitution.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics