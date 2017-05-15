Jackson Co., Ore — A former nurse practitioner was sentenced today after a year long investigation into prescription fraud.
Tamara Dixon’s nursing license was revoked in 2016 due to an investigation by the nursing board.
That investigation led to 8 criminal charges stemming from improper prescribing of drugs.
Dixon pleaded guilty to initiating a false report, seven other charges were dropped.
In a statement to the court, a victim of Dixon’s crime says Dixon isn’t being held accountable for her actions.
“The greatest barrier to your case was the fact that you cannot be trusted, however today you were given a slap on the hand by the criminal justice system for crimes you committed against me and others,” said Dixon’s accuser, speaking to the court.
“I brought forth to the police a report without having all of the information, adequate information and for that, I’m sorry,” said Dixon, after the ruling.
Dixon was sentenced to supervised probation, community service and ordered to pay restitution.