Former officer charged in George Floyd case out on bail

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) — The former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died has posted $1 million bail.
Derek Chauvin is charged with second and third-degree murder and other charges related to the Floyd case.
Hennepin County reports Chauvin was released just after 11:00 a.m. local time Wednesday.
On May 25, video captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes.
Three other ex-police officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
All officers have asked for their charges against them to be dismissed.