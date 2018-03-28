Former Oregon Tech coach to receive national recognition

Kansas City, Mo.- The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2018, featuring six former standout players and a pair of decorated former coaches. Among the group is former Oregon Tech coach Danny Miles.
Miles served his entire 45-year head coaching career at Oregon Tech, leading the Owls to NAIA Division II national titles in 2004, 2008 and 2012. Miles won his 1,000th game in 2014 and finished his historic career with 1,040 victories – the fourth-highest total among all NCAA and NAIA head coaches. His teams won 30 or more games 10 times and claimed a total of 23 regular-season conference and conference tournament championships.
Miles’ long list of career accolades includes NAIA Coach of the Year honors in 2004 and 2008, the NABC Coach of the Year in 2012, and the NABC Guardians of the Game Award for Advocacy in 2013.
“I feel humbled and blessed to receive such a high honor,” said Danny Miles. “I share this honor with the great fans at Oregon Tech, all the student athletes, assistant coaches, and co-workers that made my career so memorable. To be one of just a handful of small college coaches to receive this honor shows what a special place Oregon Tech and Klamath Falls is. Thank you all for sharing in this journey with me.”
The 2018 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, presented by Nike, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18 in Kansas City.
