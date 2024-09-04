Former Oregon basketball coach gets 13 years in prison for sexual coercion

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon community college basketball coach, arrested in Douglas County in 2022 for online sexual corruption of a minor, is headed to federal prison.

The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Nathan Bowie of Portland, is going to prison for more than 13 years after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Bowie was the head coach of the Mount Hood Community College basketball team in Gresham.

During a basketball clinic in Glide, police said he encouraged female athletes to follow him on social media.

According to police, he then used one of those connections to start an online relationship with an underage girl and asked for intimate images of her.

Police say he planned to meet the girl for a sexual encounter while in Douglas County representing his college when he was arrested.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.