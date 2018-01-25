Former Oregon BSA scoutmaster under fire for sexual abuse allegations

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Boy Scouts of America is being sued after a former scoutmaster was convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old.
Crew Janci LLP said Douglas James Young Jr. was convicted of criminal charges earlier this year for sexually abusing the plaintiff in 2017.
According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, the victim was a boy scout in Lebanon, Oregon. Young reportedly used his position as the boy’s scoutmaster to gain access to the victim.
Young was also a foster parent who volunteered with young children according to statements made in court.
Various reports indicate Young was arrested in March 2017 for abusing multiple minor victims. He was indicted in Linn County on over 40 criminal charges allegedly committed against 10 minors. He pleaded “no contest” to 12 charges.
“The Boy Scouts knew everything they need to know to prevent this. The evidence will show that there were red flags everywhere. Despite those red flags, rules violations, and allegations of child sexual abuse, Douglas Young was allowed to continue as a Scoutmaster for years. This type of disregard for child safety is completely unacceptable in 2017 and 2018,” said Stephen Crew of Crew Janci LLP, attorneys for the victim in today’s lawsuit.
Attorneys for the victim don’t yet know if Young was ever placed in the Boy Scouts’ internal probation program following investigations into his conduct.
The compensations sought by the victim was not disclosed by his attorneys.